Maroa-Forsyth squeezes past Clinton 47-46

A sigh of relief filled the air in Maroa-Forsyth's locker room after a trying 47-46 test with Clinton in Illinois girls basketball action on January 18.

Last season, Clinton and Maroa-Forsyth faced off on January 19, 2022 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 14, Clinton faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Maroa-Forsyth took on Petersburg PORTA on January 9 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For a full recap, click here.

