Maroa-Forsyth takes victory lap over Mason City Illini Central 51-28

Yes, Maroa-Forsyth looked superb in beating Mason City Illini Central, but no autographs please after its 51-28 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Maroa-Forsyth jumped in front of Mason City Illini Central 4-1 to begin the second quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth registered a 19-10 advantage at halftime over Mason City Illini Central.

Maroa-Forsyth stomped on to a 35-16 bulge over Mason City Illini Central as the fourth quarter began.

