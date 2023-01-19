Mattoon controls the action and Urbana 56-22

Mattoon's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Urbana 56-22 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 19.
Last season, Mattoon and Urbana squared off with January 20, 2022 at Urbana High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Mattoon faced off against Lincoln and Urbana took on Decatur St Teresa on January 14 at Urbana High School. For more, click here.
