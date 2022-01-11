 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattoon tops Mahomet-Seymour 45-30

Mattoon charged Mahomet-Seymour and collected a 45-30 victory on January 11 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 28, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Galesburg and Mattoon took on Mahomet-Seymour on December 28 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For more, click here.

The Green Wave broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-27 lead over the Bulldogs.

