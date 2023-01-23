Minonk Fieldcrest smashes through Fisher 58-25

Minonk Fieldcrest's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Fisher 58-25 at Minonk Fieldcrest High on January 23 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Minonk Fieldcrest and Fisher faced off on January 24, 2022 at Fisher High School. For more, click here.
