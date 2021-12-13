Minonk Fieldcrest staggers Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley with punishing performance 72-20

Minonk Fieldcrest offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley with an all-around effort during this 72-20 victory on December 13 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Recently on December 6 , Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared up on Downs Tri-Valley in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Minonk Fieldcrest's shooting took charge to a 47-6 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at the intermission.
