Minonk Fieldcrest takes victory lap over Paxton-Buckley-Loda 56-33

Minonk Fieldcrest's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Paxton-Buckley-Loda 56-33 on February 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The Knights moved in front of the Panthers 13-2 to begin the second quarter.
The Knights' shooting struck to a 29-11 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.
The Knights' control showed as they carried a 42-19 lead into the fourth quarter.
