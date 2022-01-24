 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Minonk Fieldcrest's speedy start jolts Fisher 58-25

  • 0

Minonk Fieldcrest took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Fisher 58-25 on January 24 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Minonk Fieldcrest breathed fire in front of Fisher 58-25 to begin the second quarter.

Recently on January 15 , Fisher squared up on Colfax Ridgeview in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Peoria sews up Lincoln 52-44

Peoria wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 52-44 victory over Lincoln in Illinois girls basketball …

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown trolls Buccaneers with epic meme after heartbreaking loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News