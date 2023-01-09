Monticello earns solid win over Danville 38-20

Monticello trucked Danville on the road to a 38-20 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 28, Monticello faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Danville took on Jacksonville on December 26 at Jacksonville High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.