Monticello knocks out victory on Pontiac Township 52-34

Saddled up and ready to go, Monticello spurred past Pontiac Township 52-34 on January 31 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 24, Monticello faced off against Rantoul Township and Pontiac Township took on Tolono Unity on January 24 at Tolono Unity High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.