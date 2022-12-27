Morton smashes through Springfield 72-44

Morton showed no mercy to Springfield, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 72-44 victory in Illinois girls basketball on December 27.

Morton opened with a 20-4 advantage over Springfield through the first quarter.

The Senators tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 32-18 at the half.

Morton pulled to a 47-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Potters, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 25-13 final quarter, too.

