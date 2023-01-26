Moweaqua Central A&M secures a win over Warrensburg-Latham 62-44

Moweaqua Central A&M knocked off Warrensburg-Latham 62-44 on January 26 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The last time Warrensburg-Latham and Moweaqua Central A&M played in a 53-31 game on February 2, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Clinton and Moweaqua Central A&M took on Kincaid South Fork on January 16 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School. For results, click here.
