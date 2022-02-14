Mt. Pulaski blitzes Decatur Lutheran in convincing fashion 58-28

Decatur Lutheran had no answers as Mt. Pulaski roared to a 58-28 victory on February 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 8, Mt Pulaski faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Decatur Lutheran took on Villa Grove on January 31 at Villa Grove High School. For a full recap, click here.
