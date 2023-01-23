Mt. Pulaski casts spell on LeRoy 59-57

Mt. Pulaski derailed LeRoy's hopes after a 59-57 verdict in Illinois girls basketball action on January 23.
Last season, Mt Pulaski and LeRoy squared off with January 24, 2022 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 12, LeRoy faced off against Athens and Mt Pulaski took on Clinton on January 16 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. For results, click here.
