Mt. Pulaski dispatches Glasford Illini Bluffs 46-32

Mt. Pulaski called "game" in the waning moments of a 46-32 defeat of Glasford Illini Bluffs on January 19 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Last season, Mt Pulaski and Glasford Illini Bluffs squared off with January 20, 2022 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Glasford Illini Bluffs faced off against Athens and Mt Pulaski took on Springfield Southeast on January 12 at Springfield Southeast High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.