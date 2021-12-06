 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mt. Pulaski edges Manito Midwest Central in tough test 36-27

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Mt. Pulaski didn't mind, dispatching Manito Midwest Central 36-27 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mattoon overwhelms Lincoln 61-31

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Mattoon broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 61-31 explosion on Lincoln in a…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Gauging return of Justin Fields

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News