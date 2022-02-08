Mt. Pulaski finds its footing in victory over Mason City Illini Central 47-19

Mt. Pulaski showered the scoreboard with points to drown Mason City Illini Central 47-19 on February 8 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 31, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Manito Midwest Central and Mt Pulaski took on Williamsville on January 31 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. Click here for a recap
