Mt. Pulaski hammers Mason City Illini Central 54-25

Mt. Pulaski flexed its muscle and floored Mason City Illini Central 54-25 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 8.
Last season, Mt Pulaski and Mason City Illini Central faced off on February 8, 2022 at Mason City Illini Central High School. For more, click here.
