Mt. Pulaski holds off Manito Midwest Central 65-58

A tight-knit tilt turned in Mt. Pulaski's direction just enough to squeeze past Manito Midwest Central 65-58 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 5.
Last season, Mt Pulaski and Manito Midwest Central faced off on December 6, 2021 at Manito Midwest Central High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.