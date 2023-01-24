Mt. Pulaski mollywopps Argenta-Oreana 55-16

Mt. Pulaski unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Argenta-Oreana 55-16 Tuesday during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
