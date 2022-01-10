Mt. Pulaski nips Decatur St. Teresa in scare 50-46

A tight-knit tilt turned in Mt. Pulaski's direction just enough to squeeze past Decatur St. Teresa 50-46 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 10.
In recent action on December 30, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Litchfield and Mt Pulaski took on Clinton on January 3 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.
