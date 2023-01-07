Mt. Pulaski produces precision performance against Raymond Lincolnwood 60-13

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Mt. Pulaski broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 60-13 explosion on Raymond Lincolnwood in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 27, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Gillespie and Mt Pulaski took on Hillsboro on December 27 at Hillsboro High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.