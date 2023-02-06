Mt. Pulaski put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Downs Tri-Valley in a 72-62 decision on February 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Recently on January 31, Mt Pulaski squared off with Decatur St Teresa in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.