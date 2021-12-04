Mt. Pulaski rides the rough off Warrensburg-Latham 55-42

Mt. Pulaski notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Warrensburg-Latham 55-42 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 4.
The first quarter gave Mt. Pulaski a 20-6 lead over Warrensburg-Latham.
The Hilltoppers' shooting jumped to a 30-21 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.
The Hilltoppers moved ahead of the Cardinals 44-31 as the fourth quarter started.
It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 55-42 fourth-quarter tie.
