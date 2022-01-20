Mt. Pulaski slips past Glasford Illini Bluffs 44-37

Mt. Pulaski posted a tight 44-37 win over Glasford Illini Bluffs in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 20.
In recent action on January 10, Mt Pulaski faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Glasford Illini Bluffs took on Athens on January 8 at Athens High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.