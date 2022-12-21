 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mt. Zion dims lights on Greenup Cumberland 64-29

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Mt. Zion turned out the lights on Greenup Cumberland 64-29 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 21.

The last time Mt Zion and Greenup Cumberland played in a 52-17 game on December 23, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 12, Greenup Cumberland faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Mt Zion took on Tolono Unity on December 17 at Tolono Unity High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

