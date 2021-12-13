Mt. Zion earns narrow win over Maroa-Forsyth 51-43

Mt. Zion broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Maroa-Forsyth 51-43 in Illinois girls basketball on December 13.

Maroa-Forsyth authored a promising start, taking advantage of Mt. Zion 20-19 at the end of the first quarter.

Mt. Zion broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-29 lead over Maroa-Forsyth.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Mt. Zion, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 17-14 final quarter, too.

