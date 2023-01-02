Mt. Zion escapes Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in thin win 57-49

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Mt. Zion did just enough to beat Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 57-49 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
