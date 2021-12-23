Mt. Zion finds its footing in victory over Toledo Cumberland 52-17

Mt. Zion's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Toledo Cumberland 52-17 on December 23 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Mt. Zion jumped in front of Toledo Cumberland 14-2 to begin the second quarter.
Mt. Zion's shooting roared to a 35-7 lead over Toledo Cumberland at the intermission.
The Braves' domination showed as they carried a 43-11 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 13, Mt Zion faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Toledo Cumberland took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on December 9 at Toledo Cumberland High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.