Mt. Zion finds its footing in victory over Toledo Cumberland 52-17

Mt. Zion's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Toledo Cumberland 52-17 on December 23 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Mt. Zion jumped in front of Toledo Cumberland 14-2 to begin the second quarter.

Mt. Zion's shooting roared to a 35-7 lead over Toledo Cumberland at the intermission.

The Braves' domination showed as they carried a 43-11 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 13, Mt Zion faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Toledo Cumberland took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on December 9 at Toledo Cumberland High School. For more, click here.

