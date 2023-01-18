Mt. Zion hustles by Decatur St. Teresa 66-55

Decatur St. Teresa was solid, but not good enough, on Wednesday, as Mt. Zion prevailed 66-55 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 18.
Last season, Mt Zion and Decatur St Teresa faced off on January 19, 2022 at Mt Zion High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 14, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Urbana and Mt Zion took on Charleston on January 10 at Mt Zion High School. For results, click here.
