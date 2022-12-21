Mt. Zion pours it on Shelbyville 71-36

Shelbyville got no credit and no consideration from Mt. Zion, which slammed the door 71-36 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 21.
The last time Mt Zion and Shelbyville played in a 54-53 game on December 21, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
