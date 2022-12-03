Mt. Zion pushes over Pana 56-45

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Mt. Zion will take its 56-45 victory over Pana in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Pana and Mt Zion faced off on December 4, 2021 at Mt Zion High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
