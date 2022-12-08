Mt. Zion rains down on Monticello 48-20

Mt. Zion left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Monticello from start to finish for a 48-20 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The last time Monticello and Mt Zion played in a 33-32 game on December 9, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 3, Mt Zion squared off with Pana in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.