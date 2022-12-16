Mt. Zion records thin win against Mattoon 42-38

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Mt. Zion chalked up in tripping Mattoon 42-38 at Mattoon High on December 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Mattoon and Mt Zion faced off on February 9, 2022 at Mattoon High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 8, Mt Zion squared off with Monticello in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.