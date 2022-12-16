 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mt. Zion records thin win against Mattoon 42-38

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Mt. Zion chalked up in tripping Mattoon 42-38 at Mattoon High on December 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Mattoon and Mt Zion faced off on February 9, 2022 at Mattoon High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 8, Mt Zion squared off with Monticello in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

