Mt. Zion takes a toll on Charleston 54-39

Mt. Zion handed Charleston a tough 54-39 loss for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 11.
Mt. Zion broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-31 lead over Charleston.
