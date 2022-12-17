Mt. Zion thwarts Tolono Unity's quest 51-36

Mt. Zion collected a solid win over Tolono Unity in a 51-36 verdict at Tolono Unity High on December 17 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Tolono Unity and Mt Zion squared off with January 21, 2022 at Mt Zion High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 8, Tolono Unity faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Mt Zion took on Monticello on December 8 at Mt Zion High School. For a full recap, click here.
