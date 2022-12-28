Mundelein Carmel rains down on Rochester 44-31

Mundelein Carmel had its hands full but finally brushed off Rochester 44-31 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 28.

Mundelein Carmel opened with a 12-8 advantage over Rochester through the first quarter.

The Corsairs opened a slim 25-17 gap over the Rockets at halftime.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Rochester climbed back to within 29-27.

The Corsairs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 15-4 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.