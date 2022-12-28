Mundelein Carmel rains down on Rochester 44-31

Mundelein Carmel had its hands full but finally brushed off Rochester 44-31 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 28.
Mundelein Carmel opened with a 12-8 advantage over Rochester through the first quarter.
The Corsairs opened a slim 25-17 gap over the Rockets at halftime.
Momentum turned in the third quarter as Rochester climbed back to within 29-27.
The Corsairs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 15-4 advantage in the frame.
