Needlepoint: Canton sews up Dunlap in slim triumph 47-42

Mighty close, mighty fine, Canton wore a victory shine after clipping Dunlap 47-42 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Dunlap and Canton faced off on January 4, 2022 at Canton High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.