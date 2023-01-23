 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Needlepoint: Catlin Salt Fork sews up Gilman Iroquois West in slim triumph 36-30

Mighty close, mighty fine, Catlin Salt Fork wore a victory shine after clipping Gilman Iroquois West 36-30 on January 23 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Recently on January 16, Catlin Salt Fork squared off with Westville in a basketball game. For results, click here.

