Neoga finds small margin for win in tilt with Tuscola 41-34

Neoga broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Tuscola 41-34 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 10, Neoga faced off against Arcola and Tuscola took on Bethany Okaw Valley on February 15 at Tuscola High School. For more, click here.
Neoga opened with a 22-19 advantage over Tuscola through the first quarter.
