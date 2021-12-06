Nerve-racking affair ends with Raymond Lincolnwood on top of Mt. Olive 26-18

Raymond Lincolnwood posted a tight 26-18 win over Mt. Olive in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The Lancers made the first move by forging an 8-4 margin over the Wildcats after the first quarter.

The Lancers kept an 8-7 halftime margin at the Wildcats' expense.

The third quarter gave Raymond Lincolnwood a 20-14 lead over Mt. Olive.

Conditioning showed as the Lancers outscored the Wildcats 6-4 in the final period.

