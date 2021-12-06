Nerve-racking affair ends with Raymond Lincolnwood on top of Mt. Olive 26-18

Raymond Lincolnwood posted a tight 26-18 win over Mt. Olive in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Recently on November 30 , Mt Olive squared up on Springfield Lutheran in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Lancers made the first move by forging an 8-4 margin over the Wildcats after the first quarter.
The Lancers kept an 8-7 halftime margin at the Wildcats' expense.
The third quarter gave Raymond Lincolnwood a 20-14 lead over Mt. Olive.
Conditioning showed as the Lancers outscored the Wildcats 6-4 in the final period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.