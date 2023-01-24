Never a doubt: Bloomington breezes past Urbana 55-20

Bloomington's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Urbana 55-20 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 24.
Bloomington opened with a 20-1 advantage over Urbana through the first quarter.
The Purple Raiders' offense pulled in front for a 40-5 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.
Bloomington stormed to a 47-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Purple Raiders maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 11-8 in the final quarter.
The last time Bloomington and Urbana played in a 52-22 game on January 27, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Bloomington faced off against Champaign Central and Urbana took on Mattoon on January 19 at Mattoon High School. For more, click here.
