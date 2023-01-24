Never a doubt: Bloomington breezes past Urbana 55-20

Bloomington's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Urbana 55-20 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 24.

Bloomington opened with a 20-1 advantage over Urbana through the first quarter.

The Purple Raiders' offense pulled in front for a 40-5 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Bloomington stormed to a 47-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Purple Raiders maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 11-8 in the final quarter.

