Normal West's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Urbana 75-45 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 14.

Last season, Normal West and Urbana faced off on January 8, 2022 at Normal West High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 9, Normal West faced off against Urbana . For results, click here. Normal West took on Urbana on February 9 at Urbana High School. Click here for a recap.

