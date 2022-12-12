Never a doubt: Watseka breezes past Fithian Oakwood 48-25

Watseka didn't tinker with Fithian Oakwood, scoring a 48-25 result in the win column in Illinois girls basketball action on December 12.
Last season, Watseka and Fithian Oakwood faced off on December 13, 2021 at Watseka High School. For more, click here.
