New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op paints near-perfect picture in win over Pawnee 53-22

New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op dismissed Pawnee by a 53-22 count in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 25, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op faced off against Pleasant Plains . For a full recap, click here. Pawnee took on Springfield Lutheran on January 26 at Springfield Lutheran High School. For results, click here.

