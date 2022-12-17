Niantic Sangamon Valley paints near-perfect picture in win over Argenta-Oreana 47-27

Niantic Sangamon Valley stomped on Argenta-Oreana 47-27 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 17.
In recent action on December 8, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Cerro Gordo and Niantic Sangamon Valley took on Raymond Lincolnwood on December 12 at Niantic Sangamon Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
