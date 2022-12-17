 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Niantic Sangamon Valley paints near-perfect picture in win over Argenta-Oreana 47-27

  • 0

Niantic Sangamon Valley stomped on Argenta-Oreana 47-27 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 17.

In recent action on December 8, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Cerro Gordo and Niantic Sangamon Valley took on Raymond Lincolnwood on December 12 at Niantic Sangamon Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News