No pain, no gain; Brimfield overcomes Havana 59-47

Brimfield tipped and eventually toppled Havana 59-47 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The Indians jumped in front of the Ducks 12-9 to begin the second quarter.
Brimfield fought to a 31-13 halftime margin at Havana's expense.
