 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No pain, no gain; Camp Point Central overcomes Petersburg PORTA 45-28

  • 0

Camp Point Central notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Petersburg PORTA 45-28 on February 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Recently on February 7 , Petersburg PORTA squared up on Springfield Calvary in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Effingham tackles Mt. Zion 52-30

Yes, Effingham looked superb in beating Mt. Zion, but no autographs please after its 52-30 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on …

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears free agency a month out: The offense

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News