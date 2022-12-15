No pain, no gain: Dunlap overcomes Canton 68-53

Dunlap pushed past Canton for a 68-53 win in Illinois girls basketball on December 15.
The last time Dunlap and Canton played in a 51-47 game on January 4, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.