No pain, no gain; Fisher overcomes Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 56-38

Fisher notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 56-38 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 7.
In recent action on January 31, Fisher faced off against Heyworth and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Deer Creek-Mackinaw on January 27 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School. Click here for a recap
